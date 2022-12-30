Storm brings flooding, landslides across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be series of storms poised to usher in the new year, likely bringing downpours and flooding. An atmospheric river storm began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday. Multiple feet of snow is forecast in the Sierra by Sunday. Officials warned that rivers and streams could overflow and urged residents to get sandbags ready. A flood watch was in effect in much of Northern California through New Year’s Eve. In Southern California, moderate-to-heavy rain is expected Saturday.

