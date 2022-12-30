Stumbles by No. 19 Kentucky, Louisville dull rivalry meeting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky-Louisville rivalry is not too far removed from being a tough ticket and must-see TV for a hoops-crazed state. This year’s matchup appears more muted with both schools struggling. The No. 19 Wildcats have dropped two of three and only beaten one top-tier team among four this fall. Louisville is 2-11 and has lost a series of mid-major schools. That suggest a lopsided affair in Rupp Arena at first glance, though anything can happen in a rivalry. The challenge for both schools is turning the outcome into something more positive with plenty of time left in the season.

