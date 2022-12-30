Vanderbilt rolls past Southeastern Louisiana 93-55

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Noah Shelby scored 12 points, 14 players scored for Vanderbilt and the Commodores routed Southeastern Louisiana 93-55. Ezra Manjon added 10 points for the Commodores, Liam Robbins had 11 rebounds and Malik Dia grabbed 10. No starter reached double figures in scoring or rebounding. A 3-pointer by Trey Thomas put the Commodores up 55-25 with 17:35 remaining in the second half. Vanderbilt doubled SE Louisiana’s score at 70-35 when Emmanuel Ansong made a jumper with 11:41 to go. The lead reached 40 three times in the last three minutes. Brody Rowbury led the Lions with 18 points.

