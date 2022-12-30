Zaidi: Giants immediately communicated concerns about Correa

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants executive Farhan Zaidi says the club expressed concerns to Carlos Correa’s representative immediately when an issue arose with the shortstop’s physical exam that led to the deal collapsing. Zaidi, San Francisco’s president of baseball operations, spoke publicly for the first time about how the $350 million, 13-year contract for Correa fell through Dec. 20. An introductory news conference was called off about three hours before it had been set to begin that day, and Correa agreed to a new deal with the New York Mets overnight.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.