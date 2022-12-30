Zaidi: Giants immediately communicated concerns about Correa
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Giants executive Farhan Zaidi says the club expressed concerns to Carlos Correa’s representative immediately when an issue arose with the shortstop’s physical exam that led to the deal collapsing. Zaidi, San Francisco’s president of baseball operations, spoke publicly for the first time about how the $350 million, 13-year contract for Correa fell through Dec. 20. An introductory news conference was called off about three hours before it had been set to begin that day, and Correa agreed to a new deal with the New York Mets overnight.