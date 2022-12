TEANECK, N.J. — Ansley Almonor’s 19 points helped Fairleigh Dickinson defeat Centenary of New Jersey 99-50. Almonor added seven rebounds for the Knights. Trevon Blassingame scored 14 points and Demetre Roberts scored 13. Isaac Poueriet finished with 17 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones.

