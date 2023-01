JONESBORO, Ark. — Jamari Blackmon scored 25 points as UL Monroe beat Arkansas State 84-72. Blackmon shot 9 for 12, including 6 for 8 from beyond the arc for the Warhawks (6-9, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference). Tyreke Locure scored 15 points and added five rebounds, while Langston Powell scored 15 with four boards. Omar El-Sheikh led the Red Wolves (9-6, 1-1) with 18 points and 15 rebounds.

