CHICAGO (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 23 points, Kevin Love added 20 points and nine rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers ended a three-game skid with a 103-102 victory over the Chicago Bulls. DeMar DeRozan had 21 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 19 for Chicago, which had won two straight. Cleveland led 84-77 after three quarters and never trailed in the second half but didn’t shake the Bulls until the final minute.

