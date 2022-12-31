Club Brugge hires Scott Parker as head coach

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Bournemouth manager Scott Parker has been hired as the new head coach of Belgian club Club Brugge. The 42-year-old Parker had been out of work since being fired by Bournemouth in August, having voiced his unhappiness regarding the Premier League club’s approach in the transfer market. Parker’s new job with the three-time Belgian champions will see him get an opportunity to manage in the Champions League after they progressed to the knockout stage where they are due to face Benfica when the competition resumes in February.

