JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jarius Hicklen had 18 points in North Florida’s 90-85 overtime win over Austin Peay. Hicklen also added five rebounds for the Ospreys. Jose Placer scored 17 points and Carter Hendricksen had 15 points with nine rebounds. Sean Durugordon led the way for the Governors with 27 points and 10 rebounds. Cameron Copeland added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

