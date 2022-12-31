No. 20 Oklahoma women sink W. Virginia 98-77 behind Llanusa

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Ana Llanusa scored 28 points, shooting 11 for 13, Madi Williams scored 24 and No. 20 Oklahoma pulled away from West Virginia for a 98-77 win in a Big 12 opener for both teams. Oklahoma posted an 8-0 run in the final 1:45 of the third quarter in what had been a back-and-forth period and led 69-62 at the end of it. The Sooners continued their flurry outscoring West Virginia 11-3 to start the fourth for an 80-65 advantage and cruised from there. JJ Quinerly finished with a career-high 28 points.

