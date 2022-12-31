No. 21 Creighton women rally to beat DePaul 92-82

CHICAGO (AP) — Lauren Jensen scored 21 points, including seven straight late in the game to give Creighton back the lead, and the No. 21 Bluejays edged DePaul 92-82. Emma Ronsiek led the Bluejays with 22 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter and shortly thereafter DePaul took its final lead, 82-80, but didn’t score again. Jensen kicked off a 12-0 game-ending run with four free throws and a 3-pointer. Morgan Maly added 20 points for the Bluejays, who won after consecutive losses to ranked teams Arkansas, Stanford and UConn. DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow finished with 33 points on 14-of-36 shooting with 10 rebounds for her 11th double-double this season. Kendall Holmes made 5 of 6 3-point tries for her 15 points.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.