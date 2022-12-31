No. 3 OSU’s defense forces TOs, tops No. 14 Michigan 66-57

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Taylor Mikesell scored 16, and Rikki Harris had 14 as No. 3 Ohio State won its 15th straight without a loss, coming from behind to beat turnover-prone Michigan 66-57. Cotie McMahon had 12 for the Buckeyes (15-0, 4-0 Big Ten), who forced Michigan into a season-high 27 turnovers. Ohio State has forced at least 20 turnovers in all but two of their games this season. Cameron Williams paced the Wolverines (12-2, 2-1) with 18 points, and Maddie Nolan and Emily Kiser each chipped in 10.

