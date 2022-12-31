Palhinha nets late as Fulham beats Southampton 2-1 in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Joao Palhinha’s late goal has given Fulham a 2-1 win over Southampton and left the visitors stranded at the bottom of the Premier League. James Ward-Prowse thought he had secured a first point under new Southampton manager Nathan Jones after making up for an own-goal in the first half by equalizing from a free kick in the 56th minute. But Palhinha struck a minute from time with a far-post header to leave Southampton in last place despite Fulham’s top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic then missing a stoppage-time penalty. The win meant Fulham climbed above west London rivals Chelsea and Brentford into seventh place.

