Rashford scores winner for Man United after being benched

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford came off the bench after being dropped for disciplinary reasons and scored the winner for Manchester United, securing a 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton that sent the team into the Premier League’s top four. Rashford was dropped by manager Erik ten Hag for an undisclosed disciplinary breach but came on after the halftime break and responded with a well-taken goal in the 76th minute. The England forward collected the ball on the left before cutting inside and swapping passes with Bruno Fernandes, then dribbled his way past two defenders to sweep past goalkeeper Jose Sa. It meant United will end a turbulent year in fourth place, two points ahead of Tottenham.

