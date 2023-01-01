Aston Villa beats toothless Spurs 2-0 in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Aston Villa has continued its resurgence under Unai Emery with a hard-fought 2-0 away victory over Tottenham in the Premier League. Emiliano Buendia took advantage of an error by Hugo Lloris in the Spurs goal to open the scoring and Douglas Luiz doubled the advantage to secure a second consecutive away league victory for Villa. Tottenham has endured a torrid string of results with just two victories in the club’s last seven games undermining its push for a top-four finish.

