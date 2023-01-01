Forest boosts EPL survival hopes with 1-1 draw vs Chelsea

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest gave its Premier League survival hopes a boost with a 1-1 draw against Chelsea whose troubles on the road continued. Forest has beaten Liverpool and Tottenham at the City Ground this season and produced an impressive performance against the 2021 European champion despite falling behind to Raheem Sterling’s opener for Chelsea. Forest put in a fine second-half display which was rewarded with Serge Aurier’s equalizer just after the hour mark. Chelsea did at least avoid a fourth straight away defeat but will require huge improvement to close the seven-point gap on the top four. Forest’s impressive performance was soured by alleged homophobic chanting from some Forest supporters toward traveling fans.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.