Tulane seeks 10-win improvement vs. USC in Cotton Bowl

USC is going for its first 12-win season since 2008 in the Cotton Bowl. The 11-2 Trojans have only lost to one team in coach Lincoln Riley’s first season. Both losses were to Utah, including the Pac-12 championship game. American Athletic Conference champion Tulane is also 11-2 and has already tied an FBS record for biggest turnaround after going 2-10 last season. Tulane QB Michael Pratt has thrown for 2,755 yards and 25 touchdowns with five interceptions. Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams says he’s ready to go for USC one month after the quarterback’s significant hamstring injury in the Pac-12 title game.

