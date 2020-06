Baseball

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Idaho Falls Bandits and Pocatello Runnin' Rebels met up at Bonneville High School for a scrimmage.

The Rebels start their season with a double-header against Cheyenne, Wyoming on June 12 at Halliwell Park.

The Bandits meet up with that same Cheyenne team on June 13 for a double header as well.

The reigning American Legion National Champions will play all their games at Melaleuca Field.