Baseball

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) - The Skyline Grizzlies used a George Price walk-off single to win 10-9 over the Utah Blue Chips.

Landon Merzlock got into some trouble early with wild pitches for the Grizzlies. He redeemed himself in the second inning with a two-RBI single.

Blue Chips took game two of the double-header 5-0.