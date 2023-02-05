2023 Pro Bowl Games: How to watch and what to expect

By Hannah Brewitt, CNN

The traditional NFL Pro Bowl has been revamped for the 2022-23 season. The rebranded Pro Bowl Games breathe new life into the longstanding praxis of bringing together the league’s top talent.

The festivities kicked off with a skills competition on Thursday night, which will continue on Sunday and culminate with three flag football games later in the day.

The games will have cumulative scoring, with the winning conference of each skills competition earning three points and the winning conference from each of the first two flag football games earning six points.

The sums will be added together and will be the starting score of the third and final flag football game. The winning conference of that game will be the winners of the Pro Bowl Games.

Where will the games take place?

The games will take place over two days at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center and Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Who is playing?

The teams are divided by conference. Each team comprises the best the league has to offer, minus those who are playing in the Super Bowl next week. The players are selected based on a combination of votes from fans, players, and coaches. Here are the rosters:

AFC

Head Coach: Peyton Manning (Hall of Famer)

Quarterback: Josh Allen (Buffalo), Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City)

Running back: Nick Chubb (Cleveland), Derrick Henry (Tennessee), Josh Jacobs (Las Vegas)

Fullback: Patrick Ricard (Baltimore)

Wide receiver: Davante Adams (Las Vegas), Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati), Stefon Diggs (Buffalo), Tyreek Hill (Miami)

Tight end: Mark Andrews (Baltimore), Travis Kelce (Kansas City)

Offensive tackle: Terron Armstead (Miami), Orlando Brown (Kansas City), Laremy Tunsil (Houston)

Offensive guard: Joel Bitonio (Cleveland), Quenton Nelson (Indianapolis), Joe Thuney (Kansas City)

Center: Creed Humphrey (Kansas City), Mitch Morse (Buffalo)

Defensive end: Maxx Crosby (Las Vegas), Myles Garrett (Cleveland), Trey Hendrickson (Cincinnati)

Interior lineman: Chris Jones (Kansas City), Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee), Quinnen Williams (NY Jets)

Outside linebacker: Matt Judon (New England), Khalil Mack (LA Chargers), T.J. Watt (Pittsburgh)

Inside linebacker: C.J. Mosley (NY Jets), Roquan Smith (Baltimore)

Cornerback: Sauce Gardner (NY Jets), Xavien Howard (Miami), Marlon Humphrey (Baltimore), Pat Surtain II (Denver)

Free safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick (Pittsburgh)

Strong safety: Derwin James (LA Chargers), Jordan Poyer (Buffalo)

Long snapper: Morgan Cox (Tennessee)

Punter: Tommy Townsend (Kansas City)

Placekicker: Justin Tucker (Baltimore)

Return specialist: Devin Duvernay (Baltimore)

Special teamer: Justin Hardee (NY Jets)

NFC

Head Coach: Eli Manning (Two-time Super Bowl champion)

Quarterback: Kirk Cousins (Minnesota), Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia), Geno Smith (Seattle)

Running back: Saquon Barkley (NY Giants), Tony Pollard (Dallas), Miles Sanders (Philadelphia)

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco)

Wide receiver: A.J. Brown (Philadelphia), Justin Jefferson (Minnesota), CeeDee Lamb (Dallas), Terry McLaurin (Washington)

Tight end: T.J. Hockenson (Minnesota), George Kittle (San Francisco)

Offensive tackle: Lane Johnson (Philadelphia), Trent Williams (San Francisco), Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay)

Offensive guard: Landon Dickerson (Philadelphia), Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta), Zack Martin (Dallas)

Center: Jason Kelce (Philadelphia), Frank Ragnow (Detroit)

Defensive end: Nick Bosa (San Francisco), Brian Burns (Carolina), DeMarcus Lawrence (Dallas)

Interior lineman: Jonathan Allen (Washington), Aaron Donald (LA Rams), Dexter Lawrence (NY Giants)

Outside linebacker: Micah Parsons (Dallas), Haason Reddick (Philadelphia), Za’Darius Smith (Minnesota)

Inside/middle linebacker: Demario Davis (New Orleans), Fred Warner (San Francisco)

Cornerback: Jaire Alexander (Green Bay), Trevon Diggs (Dallas), Darius Slay (Philadelphia), Tariq Woolen (Seattle)

Free safety: Quandre Diggs (Seattle)

Strong safety: Budda Baker (Arizona), Talanoa Hufanga (San Francisco)

Long snapper: Andrew DePaola (Minnesota)

Punter: Tress Way (Washington)

Placekicker: Jason Myers (Seattle)

Return specialist: KaVontae Turpin (Dallas)

Special teamer: Jeremy Reaves (Washington)

What are the skills competitions?

The skills competitions began on Thursday night. Players competed in five unique categories that tested their abilities, both football and non-football related, with an emphasis on fun and good-spirited competition.

The contests were Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball, Lightning Round, Longest Drive, Precision Passing, and Best Catch. These games involved activities such as dodgeball, golf, and water balloon toss in addition to the traditional skills of passing and catching.

On Sunday, players will compete in the Best Catch final, along with three new events called Gridiron Gauntlet, Kick Tac Toe, and Move the Chain. These contests focus primarily on speed, strength, and agility.

Why flag football?

The elimination of a traditional football game in favor of flag football games is the biggest change between this year’s Pro Bowl and those of the past. By removing tackles and high-impact collisions, players are at a decreased risk of becoming injured. Without fear of injury, players can ideally focus on the competition at hand and compete at a higher tempo.

Who is in the lead?

After Thursday’s contests, the AFC is in the lead. Las Vegas Raiders’ QB Derek Carr was a standout, winning the Precision Passing contest in impressive fashion.

The AFC also took the cake in the Lightning Round, with the catch of the day coming from Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin. Finally, they grabbed a victory in the Longest Drive contest thanks to a walk-off 320-yard drive from Bills safety Jordan Poyer.

The NFC’s only victory came in the Dodgeball contest, which was sealed by a throw from San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle. The results of the Best Catch contest are voted on by fans and will be used to determine which players will compete in the Best Catch final on Sunday.

How to Watch

Sunday’s events will air in the US on ESPN and ABC from 3-6 p.m. ET.

Here’s how to catch these teams and others across the league in action, from wherever you are.

Australia: NFL Game Pass, ESPN, 7Plus

Brazil: NFL Game Pass, ESPN

Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS, NFL Game Pass on DAZN

Germany: NFL Game Pass, ProSieben MAXX, DAZN

Mexico: NFL Game Pass, TUDN, ESPN, Fox Sports, Sky Sports

UK: NFL Game Pass, Sky Sports, ITV, Channel 5

