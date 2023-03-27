A dog steals the show after catching home run ball during spring training game

By Ben Church, CNN

There was an unexpected star of the show during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ spring training game against the Kansas City Royals on Saturday, after a dog managed to get its teeth on a home run ball.

In what is surely a dream come true for every baseball attendee, the four-legged friend watched as Dodgers prospect Michael Busch sent a ball flying over the fence in its direction.

As is often the case, fans scrambled for the loose ball but, once the dust had settled, a rather excited looking canine was left holding it in its mouth.

Supporters erupted in a round of ap-paws after the rather impressive fetch which came during the seventh inning of the spring training game.

Initially reluctant to give up its prize, the dog eventually allowed its owner, a man wearing a K-9 Dodgers jersey, to lift it aloft in celebration.

It was as exciting as the game got for Dodgers fans who watched as their team was beaten 6-3.

Opening Day of the new MLB season is fast approaching on March 30, but let’s hope we see some more puppy action before things get more serious.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.