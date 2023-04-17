Kenya’s Evans Chebet wins second consecutive Boston Marathon

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Kenya’s Evans Chebet won his second consecutive Boston Marathon men’s elite race on Monday.

Chebet finished in an unofficial time of two hours, five minutes and 54 seconds. He is the first man to defend his title since Robert Cheruiyot did so in 2008.

Tanzanian Gabriel Geay came in second, finishing in 2:06:04, while Kenyan Benson Kipruto placed third in 2:06:06.

More than 30,000 athletes from all 50 states and more than 100 countries participated in the famed 26.2-mile course, starting in rural Hopkinton and finishing on Boylston Street.

This year’s race marked the 10-year anniversary of the double bombings that took place near the finish line, killing three people and injuring at least 264.

In only her second official marathon, Hellen Obiri made it a double Kenyan triumph by winning the women’s elite race to claim her first Boston Marathon title.

The 33-year-old won in an unofficial time of two hours, 21 minutes and 38 seconds.

An exuberant Obiri was greeted at the finish line by her proud daughter.

Obiri is a two-time Olympic silver medalist, coming second in the 5000 meters at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Ethiopian Amane Beriso came in second, finishing in 2:21:50, while Lonah Salpeter of Israel placed third in 2:21:57.

American Emma Bates finished fifth in 2:22:10.

