Skip to Content
CNN - Sports
By
Published 10:44 AM

Kenya’s Evans Chebet wins second consecutive Boston Marathon

<i>Winslow Townson/AP</i><br/>Evans Chebet became the first man since 2008 to retain his Boston Marathon title.
AP
Winslow Townson/AP
Evans Chebet became the first man since 2008 to retain his Boston Marathon title.

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Kenya’s Evans Chebet won his second consecutive Boston Marathon men’s elite race on Monday.

Chebet finished in an unofficial time of two hours, five minutes and 54 seconds. He is the first man to defend his title since Robert Cheruiyot did so in 2008.

Tanzanian Gabriel Geay came in second, finishing in 2:06:04, while Kenyan Benson Kipruto placed third in 2:06:06.

More than 30,000 athletes from all 50 states and more than 100 countries participated in the famed 26.2-mile course, starting in rural Hopkinton and finishing on Boylston Street.

This year’s race marked the 10-year anniversary of the double bombings that took place near the finish line, killing three people and injuring at least 264.

In only her second official marathon, Hellen Obiri made it a double Kenyan triumph by winning the women’s elite race to claim her first Boston Marathon title.

The 33-year-old won in an unofficial time of two hours, 21 minutes and 38 seconds.

An exuberant Obiri was greeted at the finish line by her proud daughter.

Obiri is a two-time Olympic silver medalist, coming second in the 5000 meters at Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Ethiopian Amane Beriso came in second, finishing in 2:21:50, while Lonah Salpeter of Israel placed third in 2:21:57.

American Emma Bates finished fifth in 2:22:10.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Sports

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content