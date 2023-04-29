Jack Nicholson watches on courtside as LA Lakers dominate Memphis Grizzles to end series

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

Hollywood great Jack Nicholson watched the LA Lakers put on a dominant display against the Memphis Grizzles Friday in Game 6 of the first-round series.

Cameras captured the longtime Lakers fan embracing and chatting to LeBron James before the game in a moment widely shared on social media. According to ESPN, the 86-year-old actor has not been seen in his usual seat at the Lakers’ arena since last season’s opening game.

Determined to avoid a Game 7 in Memphis, the Lakers beat the second-seeded Grizzles 125-85 to end the series. D’Angelo Russell starred with 31 points, a playoff-career best, while James added 22 points.

The Lakers led by 17 at halftime and went into the final period leading 100-67.

The seventh seeded Lakers, who won four of the six games, now await the winner of the series between the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors.

That Western Conference first-round playoff series will go to a seventh and decisive game after the Kings beat the Warriors 118-99 in San Francisco Friday.

Victory for the Kings, the third seeds, at home on Sunday would mean a first playoff series win in 19 years and would eliminate the defending champions.

Malik Monk scored 28 points for the Kings, De’Aaron Fox ended with 26 points, including a game-high 11 assists, and Keegan Murray 15 points. Steph Curry scored 29 points for a Warriors team who did not come close to threatening the Kings.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.