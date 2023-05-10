Women’s race organizers apologize after food processor prize sparks sexism accusation

By Matias Grez, CNN

The organizers of a women’s running race in Spain have apologized after they were accused of sexism for giving the winner a food processor as a prize.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the Carrera de la Mujer said one of the sponsors for the Madrid race had gifted the food processor as a prize and that it is “aligned with our concept of promoting healthy values in women’s sporting and nutritional habits.

“Promoting healthy nutrition and physical exercise are absolutely essential objectives for the Carrera de la Mujer,” the statement added. “With this product, men and women can cook unprocessed food in less time and in a simpler way.

“We understand that seen from a biased perspective, it can generate some controversy and we apologize if this has been the case and if any woman may have felt offended, but it is a product that we believe does not have a sexist character and that it is ideal for any athlete who wants to improve their nutritional habits.

“In any case, we accept the criticism, we reiterate our apologies if anyone has been offended and we promise to take measures to avoid this controversy in the future.”

The apology came after Spain’s Secretary of State for Equality and Anti-Gender Violence, Ángela Rodríguez Pam, criticized the prize on Twitter.

“In the Carrera de la Mujer, they gave the winner a Thermomix and to the rest 0% [fat] products,” Rodríguez Pam wrote.

“If you win, you’re a housewife and if not, at least you’ll lose weight.”

Carrera de la Mujer has hosted 19 races across Spain so far in 2023, according to the race organizers’ statement, and for several years has excluded brands relating to sex, politics, religion or anything addictive — such as alcohol, tobacco or gambling — from associating with the event.

Organizers said 32,000 women took part in Sunday’s race and that the event has been fighting against breast cancer and promoting healthy living and sport among women for 19 years.

