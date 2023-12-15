Los Angeles Chargers fire both head coach and general manager

By Jill Martin and Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — A day after the Los Angeles Chargers were blown out by the Las Vegas Raiders, the team announced that head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco have been fired.

The Chargers lost to the Raiders 63-21 on Thursday night in Las Vegas, a game in which Los Angeles trailed 42-0 at halftime.

It was a franchise record for points scored by the Raiders, and a franchise worst for points allowed by the Chargers, per NFL.com.

“I want to thank Tom and Brandon for their hard work, dedication and professionalism, and wish both them and their great families nothing but the best,” Chargers owner Dean Spanos said in a statement Friday.

“These decisions are never easy, nor are they something I take lightly – especially when you consider the number of people they impact.

“We are clearly not where we need to be, however, and we need new vision. Doing nothing in the name of continuity was not a risk I was willing to take.”

An interim head coach and general manager will be announced shortly, the statement added.

Thursday was yet another difficult night for the Chargers where nothing seemed to go right in a season full of disappointment.

When asked if he expected to be the head coach going forward after Thursday’s demolition, Staley, who was appointed in 2021, replied: “I don’t know that.”

However, he said he took “full responsibility” for the result, telling reporters that he deserved to keep his job.

The Chargers (5-9) are last in the AFC West with three games remaining in the regular season.

