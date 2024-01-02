Spain soccer star Jennifer Hermoso testifies in sexual assault probe against Luis Rubiales

By Al Goodman and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Madrid (CNN) — Spain’s star forward Jennifer Hermoso testified in a Madrid court Tuesday about an unwanted kiss from the country’s former soccer boss, Luis Rubiales, following the national team’s 2023 Women’s World Cup victory.

The kiss was televised globally as Spain’s players lined up to receive their medals and congratulations from major political and football figures after their victory last August.

Rubiales, then president of the Spanish Football Federation, was seen kissing Hermoso on the lips, then slapping her twice on the back, sparking an immediate outcry in Spain and internationally over consent.

Rubiales had described the kiss as “mutual” – a claim Hermoso has denied, saying she did not consent and was not respected.

Rubiales resigned as president of the federation last September following weeks of pressure and now faces potential prosecution over his alleged actions.

Investigating judge Francisco de Jorge is examining evidence presented to court to determine if the case should advance to trial.

Spain’s national prosecution service issued a statement after Tuesday’s closed court hearing, saying Hermoso “had ratified what she had (earlier) declared to prosecutors.”

“The kiss was unexpected and at no time was consensual. Following this incident, the situation experienced by the victim, both on the flight back to Spain as well as the stay on Ibiza, at the hands of those under investigation, was a harassment which altered her normal life, producing a situation of unrest and sadness,” the statement said.

Outside the court, Hermoso told reporters “everything went well” and she hoped the case would continue its course.

“And I thank you for the support that you have shown many times for me, and that everything goes great for you,” Hermoso said.

Rubiales faces two charges, for alleged sexual assault and for alleged coercion, for later allegedly pressuring Hermoso to say the kiss was consensual, a prosecutor at the national court told CNN in December.

Three other men, including the former women’s team coach and two other federation officials, face one count each for alleged coercion, according to the prosecutor.

Rubiales and the other three accused have each denied the charges against them in prior testimony before the judge in recent months, the court’s prosecution service said in earlier statements following their respective hearings.

FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, in October banned Rubiales from “all football-related activities” for three years, which he vowed to appeal.

