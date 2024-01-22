Drinking and shirtless, Jason Kelce – aka Chiefs’ ‘No. 1 hype man’ – steals the show during win against Bills

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce could potentially be heading towards retirement, but right now, he appears to be focused on having the time of his life.

The seven-time Pro Bowl center was in attendance in western New York on Sunday in support of his younger brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Though the Chiefs were able to down the Buffalo Bills 27-24 on the road and reach their sixth straight AFC Championship game, it was the elder Kelce that arguably stole the show – despite the attendance of music superstar Taylor Swift.

Travis caught a touchdown pass from a superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes to put Kansas City ahead in the second quarter and give the duo the record for most postseason touchdown connections between a QB and tight end, prompting wild celebrations from Jason.

The 36-year-old was seen on the broadcast in a suite at Highmark Stadium, screaming while shirtless with a drink firmly in hand, with the Chiefs describing him on social media as their “No. 1 hype man.”

Kelce was then caught on video leaping out of the box to greet Bills fans before taking a swig of a drink and vaulting back up into the suite.

Kelce was also seen in among the action before the game as well. Surrounded by Buffalo fans, the Eagles star was spotted drinking out of a bowling ball and high-fiving members of the ‘Bills Mafia.’

Speculation has been swirling recently about Kelce’s NFL future.

After the Philadelphia Eagles, the team that Jason Kelce has spent his entire professional career with, suffered a disappointing 32-9 Wild Card round loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the 36-year-old reportedly told teammates that he planned on retiring.

Kelce, a Super Bowl champion and six time All-Pro, later clarified the reports and said that no such decision had been made yet and that he was planning on making an official announcement when the time was right.

The center was not the only one providing star power in Buffalo, with Grammy-award winning artist – and the world’s most famous football fan – Swift accompanying the Kelce family at the game.

In a video posted to the Barstool Sports TikTok page, Kelce was seen holding up a young Swift fan so they could show their sign to the pop superstar.

All in all, while it might have been a Kelce family day to remember, Jason definitely seemed to be the one in the best spirits.

