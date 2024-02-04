Steph Curry scores season-high 60 points but Golden State Warriors suffer overtime defeat against Atlanta Hawks

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — Steph Curry exploded for a season-high 60 points on Saturday but the Golden State Warriors still lost on the road to the Atlanta Hawks 141-134 in overtime despite his efforts.

It was Curry’s second-ever 60-point game, just two short of his career best total of 62 points, and he joined Kobe Bryant as only the second player to record such a total aged 35 years or older.

But rather than offering a cause for celebration, it ultimately marked yet another milestone in the Warriors’ frustrating season, as they slipped to a 21-25 record and 12th in the West.

“It’s frustrating, obviously, not coming away with the win knowing a couple plays here, a couple plays there could have been a different outcome,” Curry told reporters afterwards. “It just adds to our frustrating season.

“It sucks to not have something to show for it, especially the way we all fought,” he added.

Neither team could pull away from the other at State Farm Arena as the lead changed hands 14 times. Five of those lead changes came in the fourth quarter, during which Curry scored 22 points to keep his team close, before Atlanta’s Dejounte Murray scored with 4.6 seconds remaining in regulation as the game would go into overtime.

The Hawks quickly accumulated an 11-point lead in overtime which proved too much of a deficit to close for the Warriors, despite Curry scoring eight points in 63 seconds.

Trae Young contributed 35 points for the Hawks. Jalen Johnson had 21 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists, and Onyeka Okongwu added a career-high 22 points off the bench.

Curry’s scoring flurry marked the sixth 60-point game of this season, the most in any NBA season for more than 60 years, according to ESPN.

Afterwards, his longtime teammate Draymond Green paid tribute to Curry for his work ethic.

“It’s crazy because you kind of grow accustomed to him having those types of games,” Green told reporters. “He can get it going at any time … The work that he puts in on his body on a daily basis and it shows in these moments. It just seems like he continues to get better, which is special at this age.”

The Warriors will next play at the Brooklyn Nets on Monday while the Hawks host the Los Angeles Clippers.

