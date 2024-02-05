Bill Belichick pens heartfelt letter to ‘passionate’ New England Patriots fans

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick penned an emotional thank you letter to the “Patriots Nation” in Sunday’s Boston Globe.

The six-time Super Bowl-winner and the Patriots parted ways after 24 seasons in January, bringing to an end one of the greatest head coaching runs in NFL history.

“Nowhere in America are pro sports fans as passionate as in New England and for 24 years, I was blessed to feel your passion and power,” Belichick wrote. “The Patriots are the only NFL team representing SIX states but in reality, Patriots Nation knows no borders.

“You were undaunted by weather, attended scorching hot training camp practices and braved Foxborough’s coldest, wettest, snowiest, and windiest days. Your thoughtful letters offered support, critique, and creative play suggestions. You watched on TV, the internet, and from your stadium seats.

“You traveled from coast to coast and internationally. Numerous times, you overtook opposing stadiums and were the last fans standing. We loved it! You gave your precious time, resources, and energy to our team. We appreciated it! Six times, you packed Boston by the millions for parades that were truly a two-way expression of gratitude and love. The images from those days are burned in my memory.

“You may even have enjoyed my fashion sense and press conferences, or maybe you just tolerated them. I loved coaching here and, together, we experienced some amazing moments.”

Last month, it was announced that Jerod Mayo would take over the top coaching post with the Patriots.

Belichick compiled a 266-121 regular season record – and 30-12 in the postseason – during his time in New England. He won six Super Bowls in nine appearances.

Belichick has 333 total victories (both regular and postseason) – the second most all-time behind Hall of Fame head coach Don Shula’s 347.

The 71-year-old also has 178 total losses (both regular and postseason) which is tied for most all-time with Hall of Fame head coach Tom Landry.

Last month, Belichick interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their then-vacant coaching job, but the Falcons eventually chose Raheem Morris as their next head coach.

