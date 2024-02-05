Red Bull Racing launches independent investigation into team principal Christian Horner

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — Formula One team Red Bull Racing has launched an independent investigation into team principal Christian Horner after multiple media outlets reported that Horner allegedly engaged in inappropriate behavior with an unidentified member of Red Bull Racing.

“After being made aware of certain recent allegations, the company launched an independent investigation (into Christian Horner),” Red Bull Racing said in a statement, obtained by CNN contributor Phil Duncan, an F1 correspondent with Press Association in London.

“This process, which is already underway, is being carried out by an external specialist barrister. The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible. It would not be appropriate to comment further at this time,” reads the statement.

A story from Dutch news outlet De Telegraaf reported Monday that Horner has been accused of inappropriate behavior and that the behavior was towards a member of Red Bull Racing, according to several unnamed sources.

The report doesn’t name the team member or describe the circumstances.

CNN has reached out to Red Bull Racing for comment from the team along with Horner.

In a statement to De Telegraaf, the 50-year-old said, “I completely deny these allegations.”

Horner became Red Bull team principal in 2005, making him the youngest in F1. He has led the team to much success since his appointment – overseeing seven drivers’ championships – and last season, the team defended its constructor championship crown – the team’s sixth under Horner – with six races to spare.

