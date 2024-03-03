Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy breaks NFL record for fastest 40-yard dash

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — University of Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the NFL record for the fastest 40-yard dash on Saturday at the 2024 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The 20-year-old Worthy ran a time of 4.21 seconds on his second of two attempts, which breaks the record of 4.22 set by former wide receiver John Ross of the University of Washington in 2017.

Worthy was originally clocked at 4.22 on the Lucas Oil Stadium video board but was later officially confirmed to have broken the record, prompting the crowd on hand to give a loud cheer.

An out-of-breath Worthy, who ran 4.25 with his first attempt, told the NFL Network broadcast after that he felt “tired” after his efforts.

“Man, it’s crazy,” he said. “I watched the Combine my whole life as a kid since John Ross ran it. Man, I never thought I would be on the stage to do that.”

Worthy caught 1,014 yards and five touchdowns while helping lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinal last season.

Texas would go on to lose to Washington.

Worthy added that he “just wanted to go get the record for himself” and was later challenged to a race by Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Prior to his record, Worthy had said that he had wanted to run 4.2 and believed that he could beat Ross’ time from seven years ago.

The 2024 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 25-27 in Detroit.

