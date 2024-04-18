FAA, United investigate after video captures ‘unauthorized person’ in cockpit during flight chartered by Colorado Rockies

By Pete Muntean, CNN

(CNN) — The Federal Aviation Administration and United Airlines are investigating after a video surfaced showing an unauthorized person in the pilot’s seat during a flight chartered by the Colorado Rockies baseball team earlier this month.

United Airlines said it removed at least two of its pilots from the job in response to the incident, which took place on April 10 on a flight from Denver to Toronto.

“We’re deeply disturbed by what we see in that video, which appears to show an unauthorized person in the flight deck at cruise altitude while the autopilot was engaged,” United Airlines said in a statement.

“As a clear violation of our safety and operational policies, we’ve reported the incident to the FAA and have withheld the pilots from service while we conduct an investigation.”

The FAA has opened an investigation into the incident and told CNN it will “not comment on the details of open investigations.”

“Federal regulations restrict flight deck access to specific individuals,” the FAA said.

CNN has reached out to the Colorado Rockies.

