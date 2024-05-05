Lionel Messi breaks more Major League Soccer records in astonishing performance

By Aimee Lewis, CNN

(CNN) — Luis Suárez scored a hat trick for Inter Miami on Saturday, but it is not that impressive feat which is the focus of attention. Instead, it is once again Lionel Messi dominating headlines courtesy of a performance which almost defied belief.

In a 6-2 victory over the New York Red Bulls, Messi broke two MLS records. “I don’t think we will ever see anything like that again,” said Miami’s head coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino, per the MLS.

The World Cup-winning Argentine became the first player in the league to make five assists in a single game, while his goal and assists made his six-goal contribution at Chase Stadium the most in a single game in the league’s history.

Last week, in Miami’s victory over New England Revolution, Messi had set two other MLS records.

He has now scored and assisted in six consecutive league matches, taking his goal tally for the season to 10 in eight games – equal with Suárez. No other player in the MLS has contributed more assists this season than Messi’s 12.

Messi and Suárez formed a formidable partnership while at Barcelona and the pair have seamlessly transferred that understanding onto the pitch when playing for Miami.

Miami went into half-time 1-0 down, with Dante Vanzeir putting New York ahead in the 30th minute. But after the break, substitute Matías Rojas leveled in the 48th minute after being put through by Messi.

Messi then put his team 2-1 ahead before turning provider for Suárez on three occasions and again for new signing Rojas, who ended the match with two goals. Emil Forsberg scored in the 97th minute for a consolation goal.

Miami remains top of the Eastern Conference and next plays CF Montreal on May 11.

