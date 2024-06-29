Euro 2024: Germany vs. Denmark suspended after lightning and heavy rain forces players off pitch

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — The Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Denmark and host nation Germany was suspended after just over 30 minutes played due to what UEFA described as “adverse weather conditions” at the BVB Stadion in Dortmund.

After a loud clap of thunder reverberated around the arena, referee Michael Oliver paused the game and led the players to the touchline.

The players, staff and officials spent a few minutes taking shelter in the dugout before being led down the tunnel as lightning illuminated the sky in West Germany.

Rain and hailstones hammered down on the deserted pitch, while water streamed down from the stadium’s roof as fans inside weathered the unexpected storm.

The conditions didn’t seem to dampen the spirits of those in the ground though, with some supporters spotted on the broadcast dancing in the driving water.

After an approximately 25-minute delay, the crowd welcomed the players back onto the pitch with a big cheer, going through a five-minute warmup before the match resumed goalless.

