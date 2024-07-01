Angel Reese makes WNBA history in Chicago Sky’s loss to Minnesota Lynx

By Sam Joseph, CNN

(CNN) — Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese made history in her squad’s 70-62 defeat against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, becoming the first WNBA player to record a double-double in 10 consecutive games in a single season.

Having pulled down 16 rebounds and needing two points to post double-figures in both stats yet again, Reese knocked down two free throws with 23 seconds left in the matchup to reach the milestone.

She moved past the previous record of nine games, held by two-time WNBA MVP and former Sky player Candace Parker. Reese became the first rookie to have a double-double in seven straight-games in Chicago’s win against the Dallas Wings on June 20.

It was the first part of a day to remember for the 22-year-old as she was later named BET’s Sportswoman of the Year.

Despite Reese’s efforts on the boards, the Sky fell to a disappointing loss against the Lynx, dropping the team to a 6-11 record on the season. Reese had a tough shooting display, making only four of her 16 field goal attempts.

Chicago head coach Teresa Weatherspoon made sure to focus on the positives and praised Reese’s resilience postgame.

“Just proud of her, proud of what she does,” she told reporters. “I’m sure she’ll say ‘the win was more important.’ She’s gonna continue to do what she does, it’s who she is, she’s always gonna come out and play hard and confident and give you everything that she has.

“She’s the hardest person on herself, so proud of what she’s doing and what she’ll continue to do.”

After holding a double-digit advantage at one point and entering the fourth quarter with a 57-52 lead, the Sky’s offense completely broke down, only scoring five points across the entire final period as Minnesota surged in front.

Kayla McBride led the Lynx – now at 14-4 on the season – in scoring with 16 points, also recording five rebounds and five assists in the low-scoring matchup. Napheesa Collier and Alanna Smith added 13 and 11 points respectively.

Chennedy Carter led the way for Chicago with 15 points, while Lindsay Allen, Marina Mabrey and Reese were the other Sky players to score in double figures. It was a rough game offensively for Weatherspoon’s squad, shooting only 30.5% from the floor.

