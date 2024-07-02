Novak Djokovic wins first match at Wimbledon less than a month after undergoing surgery for torn meniscus

By Jill Martin and Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — The idea of Novak Djokovic being able to compete at Wimbledon likely felt to many a far-fetched concept a few weeks ago.

Despite undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus less than a month ago, the 37-year-old Djokovic is back at Wimbledon, winning his first-round match against Vit Kopřiva in straight sets – 6-1 6-2 6-2 – on Tuesday.

On June 3, Djokovic battled to a five-set win in the fourth round of the French Open against Francisco Cerundolo, before withdrawing from Roland Garros the following day citing a medial meniscus tear in his right knee.

On June 6, Djokovic posted on social media that “surgery went well” and that he’d work to return to the court “as soon as possible.”

“Everything I could possibly do, I’ve done along with my team in the last three and a half weeks in order to give myself a chance to be able to play in front of you here today,” Djokovic said in his on-court interview.

“I think if it was for any other tournament, I probably wouldn’t risk it, wouldn’t rush it as much. I just love Wimbledon, love coming back here.”

There was little sign of the injury hampering Djokovic on Tuesday as he dominated Kopřiva from the first point, dropping just five games and wrapping the match up in less than two hours on court.

“I didn’t know how everything is going to unfold on the court,” Djokovic added. “You know, practice sessions are quite different than official match play. I’m just extremely glad that the way I felt today, the way I played.”

Djokovic is seeking his 25th grand slam singles title – the most across men’s or women’s tennis. He has seven Wimbledon titles, one behind Roger Federer for the most on the men’s side – Martina Navratilova won the event nine times.

Djokovic lost in the final last year to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set epic.

Olympic dreams

Following Wimbledon, Djokovic will chase one of the only accolades to elude him: an Olympic gold medal.

The 37-year-old will represent Serbia at the upcoming Paris Olympics, the country’s Olympic Committee announced June 18. His best Olympic result is the bronze he won in 2008.

“Being part of the Olympic Games, representing your country, is a huge privilege and honor,” Djokovic, who carried the Serbian flag at the opening ceremony of London 2012, told the ITF in May. “[It’s so special to be] part of the oldest sports event in the history of sport.

“Of course, winning a gold medal or winning any medal for my country is a great wish and desire. It is one of the greatest priorities and goals for [this] season, there is no secret about that,” added Djokovic.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.