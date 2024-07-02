Rookies Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese are named to WNBA All-Star team
By Wayne Sterling, CNN
(CNN) — Rookies Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky were named to their first WNBA All-Star team, the league announced Tuesday.
This is the first time two rookies are WNBA All-Stars in the same season since 2014.
Joining the two first-timers on the 12-woman Team WNBA roster are two-time All-Star Aliyah Boston (Fever), four-time All-Star Arike Ogunbowale (Dallas Wings) and nine-time All-Star Nneka Ogwumike (Seattle Storm).
Team WNBA will take on the USA Basketball Women’s National Team at the Footprint Center in Phoenix for a sold-out game on July 20.
Six-time All-Star A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces headllines the Team USA squad for the 20th All-Star game. Joining Wilson are six-time All-Star Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), 11-time All-Star Diana Taurasi (Phoenix Mercury) and 10-time All-Star Brittney Griner (Mercury).
This will be the second time the All-Star game will feature the USA Basketball vs. Team WNBA format.
In 2021, Team WNBA defeated Team USA 93-85 in Las Vegas prior to the Tokyo Olympics.
The All-Stars were chosen by fans (50% of the vote), current WNBA players (25%) and a national panel of broadcasters and sportswriters (25%).
