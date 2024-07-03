LeBron James reportedly agrees to two-year, $104 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers

By Matias Grez, CNN

(CNN) — LeBron James has reportedly signed a two-year, $104 million maximum contract to return to the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The deal reportedly includes a no-trade clause and a player option for the 2025-26 season, giving James, 39, control over his future after next season.

The deal means the four-time NBA champion and his son Bronny James, who was selected 55th by the Lakers in the 2024 Draft, look set to become the first father-son duo in league history to play together.

James is widely considered to be one of the two greatest NBA players in history – alongside Michael Jordan – and last season, he became the first player to reach 40,000 career points.

James, a four-time NBA MVP, also tops the all-time playoff scoring leaderboard with 8,162 points.

Last season, he also became the first player to be selected for 20 All-Star appearances, surpassing the record he had jointly held with Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

James averaged 25.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.3 assists in 35.3 minutes across 71 games last season as the Lakers finished seventh in the Western Conference and had to beat the New Orleans Pelicans in the Play-In Tournament to reach the Playoffs.

The Lakers were then eliminated in the first round by the Denver Nuggets, losing the series 4-1.

