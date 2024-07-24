Coco Gauff to join LeBron James as Team USA flag bearer for Olympic Opening Ceremony

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

(CNN) — Reigning US Open champion and women’s world No. 2 tennis player Coco Gauff has been named Team USA’s female flag bearer for the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games, the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced Wednesday.

Gauff will join male flag bearer and three-time Olympian LeBron James front and center at Friday’s event which will be held along the River Seine, marking the first time that the ceremony has not taken place inside a stadium.

“I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the Opening Ceremony,” Gauff said in a statement.

“I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is – at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.”

Gauff will be making her Olympic debut. She was initially set to compete at the Tokyo 2020 Games but dropped out after testing positive for Covid-19.

The 20-year-old is the first US tennis player to serve as a Team USA flag bearer.

The singles and doubles competitions for tennis begin Saturday at Roland Garros, home of the French Open. Gauff will pair up with teammate Jessica Pegula in the doubles.

The Parade of Nations – which typically features national delegations of athletes entering the Olympic Stadium on foot – will take place on the water itself, with boats carrying the 10,500 athletes through the center of the city.

The ceremony begins at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBC.

