After being traded in the middle of a series, MLB player takes short walk across stadium to new team

(CNN) — Major League Baseball (MLB) players often have long journeys to link up with their new squads when they are traded. For Paul DeJong, it was simple matter of crossing the field.

The 30-year-old infielder was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Kansas City Royals, three hours before the two teams were scheduled to play each other on Tuesday.

So ahead of the matchup, he strolled across Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field with his belongings in a duffel bag, moving from the home clubhouse to the visiting clubhouse.

“I’m just happy to be on a great team. I’ve watched this team for a while now playing against them and it seems like just a great group of guys, a lot of young, hungry talent and a chance to win,” DeJong said. “I could have gone across the country, but instead I go across the field, so it’s a day I’ll always remember.”

DeJong, who was acquired in exchange for minor league right-hander Jarold Rosado, signed a one-year deal with the White Sox in November last year and averaged .228 while with the team, hitting 18 home runs, per MLB. He has spent most of his career at shortstop but occasionally plays third base.

DeJong did not play in the Royals’ 4-3 win on Tuesday but made his debut against his former team in the third game of the series on Wednesday, registering his first hit as a Kansas City player in a comfortable 10-3 victory.

“Good thing I wasn’t facing him. He’s a great guy, and a real asset for us,” said Royals pitcher Michael Wacha.

The win moved Kansas City to 60-49 on the season as it seeks to remain in postseason contention.

Meanwhile, the White Sox remain rooted to the bottom of the American League with a 27-84 record, the worst in MLB.

