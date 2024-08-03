Simone Biles spent years working on her mental health after Tokyo. It’s made her an unstoppable force in Paris.

By Kyle Feldscher, CNN

Paris (CNN) — The last few years of therapy and mental health work have turned Simone Biles into one of the most unstoppable forces in Paris during these Summer Olympics.

With an absolute blow-away performance in the vault, Biles now has three gold medals to take home to Texas – and she still has a chance for two more. With an average score of 15.300, Biles took home the gold easily over silver medalist Rebeca Andrade – the defending Olympic champion in the event. The bronze medal went to American Jade Carey, who completed her own comeback story from a disappointing showing in the vault in Tokyo.

Biles, who has talked about the importance of taking care of her mental health during these Games after each of her golden performances, has said she’s speaking with her therapist every morning before competition and religiously every Thursday.

“Three years ago, I never thought I’d step foot on a gymnastics floor again, because of everything that had happened. But with the help of (coaches) Cecile and Laurent (Landi), I got back in the gym and worked really hard mentally and physically,” she said Thursday.

“Even this morning at 7 a.m. I saw my therapist, and there’s a time change (from Houston). She is so amazing for allowing me to do that these couple of days, making sure I’m mentally well. I think you see that on the competition floor.”

A huge roar went up for Biles as her name was introduced at the beginning of the competition, as the pressure was heaped on her shoulders once again.

But unlike three years ago, when she suffered a case of the “twisties” and realized that her mind was not in the right place to carry the expectations thrust upon her, she met the moment with aplomb.

She took off toward the vault like a shot and absolutely nailed an extremely difficult Yurchenko double pike, also known as Biles II. She bounced on the landing and stayed standing tall.

The score was huge: 15.700. A 9.400 score on execution and a 6.400 on difficulty, but a 0.1 point penalty because her foot hit the line on the vault’s landing mat.

Biles’ twisting, flipping second effort – a Cheng vault that sees her shooting off like a bottle rocket on Fourth of July – was stuck perfectly in the center of the mat.

She surged into first place with an average score of 15.300, after her second vault was scored a 14.900. She set a lofty standard, more than a point clear of second place in the early going.

It was a throwing down of the gauntlet to Andrade, who did her best to match.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist matched Biles’ Cheng vault, twisting and turning through the air while doing two flips. Andrade’s first vault scored a 15.100 — higher than Biles’ Cheng.

Her second effort was really, really good but it just wasn’t good enough to beat Biles. Andrade’s second vault scored high for execution – 9.433 – but her difficulty marks dragged her down. That’s what Biles can do that others simply can’t: Ramp up the difficulty and the execution.

In the end, it wasn’t even close. Biles is just performing on a different level at these Games. Andrade had been pushing Biles throughout the week, especially in the individual all-around on Thursday, but the American great has just been too much.

It’s been a long journey for Biles, from a 19-year-old superstar bursting onto the scene in Rio de Janeiro eight years ago, to the depths of despair at the Tokyo Games. But here in the City of Lights, Biles has truly shined the brightest of all.

“To see where I’ve grown from Tokyo and even the 19-year-old from Rio is amazing. I’m proud of Simone for putting in the work and never giving up,” she said Thursday

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.