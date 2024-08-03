USWNT advances to Olympic soccer semifinals after dramatic extra time victory over Japan

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — The US women’s team booked its spot in the semifinals of the women’s soccer competition with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against Japan on Saturday.

Trinity Rodman’s curling effort in the first half of extra time was enough to separate the two teams as the US progresses to the final four.

It was an attritional game for the US, which struggled to break down a resolute Japan side despite having the majority of possession.

But coach Emma Hayes’ side — the top scorers in the group stage — maintained its 100% winning record at the Paris Games with the victory.

The USWNT will face either Canada or Germany in the semifinals, with the two playing later on Saturday in Marseille.

The US women have won four gold medals in the Olympic Games — including a three-peat from 2004 to 2012 — but have gone without winning the competition since London 12 years ago, losing in the quarterfinals to Sweden in 2016 and winning the bronze medal in Tokyo three years ago.

Historically one of the most dominant soccer teams at the Olympics, the US is looking to shake off a disappointing last few major tournaments.

And it made a strong start to the tournament, winning all three of its group games to set up its clash with Japan in the last eight.

From the opening exchanges, the US was the more imposing of the two teams, having more of the ball and with the best chances falling to its players.

Sophia Smith looked the most lively of the US’ forward line, testing the Japanese defense with her pace and incisiveness, but she couldn’t find the cutting edge when in front of goal.

Despite being in the ascendancy, it couldn’t find a breakthrough as the game fell into a familiar fashion: The US with the ball and Japan trying to attack in a counterattack.

That was until the second minute of added time in the first period of extra time when Rodman received the ball on the right, cut in and placed the ball in the far corner to perfection.

She was mobbed by her teammates, the crowd erupted, and the TV cameras picked out the team’s former star, Megan Rapinoe, celebrating in the stands.

“The crowd was silent. Until it wasn’t. Trinity Rodman smashing a goal that made the stadium erupt,” wrote CNN’s Coy Wire from the stands in Paris.

As it aims to banish its recent demons, the US will face a stiff test whoever it faces in the semifinals.

