American sprinter Noah Lyles says he tested positive for Covid-19, ran 200-meter race anyway

Saint-Denis, France (CNN) — American sprinter Noah Lyles has confirmed that he tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and ran in Thursday night’s 200-meter race anyway.

In an interview with US Olympic broadcaster NBC, Lyles said he felt really horrible when he woke up Tuesday morning and has been hydrating while in quarantine.

“I woke up early about 5 a.m. on Tuesday morning and I was just feeling really horrible, and I knew it was more than just being sore from the (100-meter race),” Lyles told NBC. “I woke up the doctors and we tested, and unfortunately, it came out that I was positive for Covid.”

He added, “My first thought was not to panic, you know, I’m thinking I’ve been in worse situations. I’ve run with worse conditions, I felt.”

Lyles said he was proud of his performance, despite having Covid.

“We just took it day-by-day trying to hydrate as much, quarantined off. I definitely say that it’s taken its toll for sure,” he said, “but I’ve never been more proud of myself for being able to come out here and getting a bronze medal where last Olympics I was very disappointed, and this time, I couldn’t be more proud.”

The news of Lyles’ positive test came not long after he suffered a stunning defeat in the men’s 200-meter race, his signature event. Lyles finished in third, unable to overcome Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and his Team USA compatriot Kenneth Bednarek, who finished in first and second place, respectively.

However, the result of the race was quickly bumped from the headlines when Lyles laid down on the track immediately following his crossing the finish line. He was helped off the track by medical personnel in a wheelchair and taken to the medical holding area.

