Team USA comes back from 17-point deficit to survive Serbia, advances to the gold medal game

(CNN) — Team USA on Thursday had to produce a breathtaking comeback to defeat Serbia 95-91 and advance to the men’s basketball gold medal game.

Serbia — led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokić — led by 17 points at one stage during the second quarter but saw its lead evaporate against the supercharged offense of the US.

Two of the sport’s biggest names, LeBron James and Steph Curry, led the comeback with some clutch buckets down the stretch as the defending Olympic champion avoided what would have been an all-time upset.

Team USA will take on host nation France in the gold medal game on Saturday.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

