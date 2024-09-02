American Frances Tiafoe is back in the US Open quarterfinals – and made sure to shout out actor Tony Goldwyn

By Jill Martin, CNN

(CNN) — American Frances Tiafoe, who reached the US Open semifinals two years ago, is making another deep run in New York – and needed to shout out a certain member of the crowd before leaving the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Tiafoe, who had the fans loudly behind him Sunday night, went on to defeat his friend, No. 28 Alexei Popyrin of Australia – 6-4, 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-3 – in just over three hours to advance to the quarterfinals for the third consecutive year.

“I always dreamt about playing on this court,” Tiafoe said after the win. “From a kid, you know, I used to hit against the wall and want to compete on this court.

“Seeing the Williams sisters win titles here, seeing Roger (Federer) win here a million times, I was like, ‘I just want to play on this court.’

“It’s so iconic, obviously, named after Arthur Ashe, so I wanted to be a part of that. And it just brings out the best in me. And you guys are unbelievable fans, and it makes it so fun out here, honestly.”

But when Chris Eubanks – an American tennis player who is friends with Tiafoe and is currently working for ESPN after losing in the first round on August 26 – tried to wrap up the on-court interview, Tiafoe took the microphone, saying, “Hold on.”

“Tony Goldwyn was in the crowd,” Tiafoe said, referencing the actor. “Yo, I’m a huge fan of you, bro. Me and my girl used to watch ‘Scandal’ all the time. I’m a huge fan brother, I’m a huge fan, bro. I’ve got to say that.”

Dimitrov up next for Tiafoe

Now that Tiafoe has that box checked, he’ll be looking ahead to the quarterfinals.

Tiafoe will face No. 9 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria. Dimitrov, the oldest man left in the draw at 33, defeated No. 6 Andrey Rublev in the round of 16, getting past the Russian 6-3, 7-6(3), 1-6, 3-6, 6-3 in three hours, 39 minutes.

Dimitrov, who reached the US Open semifinals in 2019, is 3-1 in his career against the 26-year-old Tiafoe.

It was the first time Tiafoe and Popyrin – who had upset Novak Djokovic in the third round – had played each other.

Popyrin gave respect to Tiafoe, the No. 20 seed, applauding his friend’s forehand winner on match point. They then embraced at the net.

“Obviously beating Novak is a huge win at any point, any time, no matter where, when,” Tiafoe said to reporters of Popryin. “I kind of feel like Alexei had the level. He showed it tonight. It was a really, really high level. So I had to come up with great stuff.”

Popyrin told reporters he thought Tiafoe “was the better player no matter how close it was” and that the American “stepped up on the bigger points.”

“He’s playing some scary tennis,” the 25-year-old Popyrin said. “If he continues it, he has a really good chance.”

No American man has won a grand slam singles title since Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003.

At the 2022 US Open, Tiafoe gave fans hope he might end the US men’s grand slam singles title drought, shocking Rafael Nadal in the round of 16 and upsetting Rublev in the quarterfinals. His run ended in the semifinals, falling to the eventual champion, Carlos Alcaraz.

Taylor Fritz also reaches quarterfinals

Tiafoe is one of two American men so far that have reached this year’s US Open quarterfinals. Joining him is No. 12 Taylor Fritz, who came back from a set down to defeat No. 8 Casper Ruud 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 earlier Sunday.

“I think, in the past, I’ve been very, very excited, very happy to make quarterfinals at slams,” said Fritz, 26, who advanced to his fifth grand slam quarterfinal of his career, including now at the US Open in back-to-back years.

“I think I’m at the point now where I’m still happy to make quarterfinals, but I wouldn’t be happy with it ending here. I definitely am at the point where I really want more than that.”

Up next for Fritz will be No. 4 Alex Zverev of Germany, who was runner-up at this year’s French Open and runner-up at the 2020 US Open. On Sunday, Zverev beat unseeded American Brandon Nakashima 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2.

At Wimbledon in the fourth round against Zverev, Fritz came back from two sets down to win in five. All time, Zverev is 5-4 against the American.

“We’re in a quarterfinal of a grand slam stage. I think there’s no easy matches from now moving forward,” Zverev said.

One American remains on the opposite half of the draw: No. 14 Tommy Paul will face world No. 1 Jannik Sinner on Monday in the fourth round.

