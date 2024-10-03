Home of famed Masters golf tournament announces joint $5 million donation toward Hurricane Helene relief

By David Close, CNN

(CNN) — In the wake of Hurricane Helene’s destruction, Augusta National Golf Club – the home of renowned major golf tournament, the Masters – has pledged a massive donation to help those in need in and around the Augusta area.

The famed golf club in Augusta, Georgia, and the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area (CSRA) promised a joint $5 million contribution to the Hurricane Helene Community Crisis Fund on Thursday.

“Our employees, neighbors, friends and business owners need, and deserve, immediate and meaningful assistance to overcome the hardships being experienced at this moment throughout Augusta,” chairman of Augusta National Golf Club Fred Ridley stated Thursday.

In the statement provided by the club, additional funds will be used to support the American Red Cross and others in the immediate efforts to reinforce the Red Cross’ mobile feeding truck and associated recovery center, which provides free water, food, water, laundry, showers and counseling to impacted residents.

“Augusta National and the Community Foundation each take to heart our obligation to care for our community. Our goal is to make a difference when it’s needed the most, and our hope is that our gift may inspire others to assist or ask how they may contribute to this critical mission,” Riley said.

A week after Helene smashed into the Southeast, more than 200 people are dead across six states, making the hurricane the second-deadliest to hit the United States mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

