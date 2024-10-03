Lionel Messi lifts Inter Miami to first Supporters’ Shield in 3-2 victory against Columbus Crew

By Amy Woodyatt, CNN

(CNN) — Lionel Messi led Inter Miami to its first ever Supporters’ Shield with a 3-2 victory over the Columbus Crew Wednesday night, winning his second title with the club and his 46th overall.

Messi’s two goals – the first, a close-range finish, and the second, a sensational curling free-kick – at the end of the first half helped Inter Miami best the Crew to win the trophy, which is given to the team with the best overall regular season record.

The Argentinian’s former Barcelona teammate Luis Suárez restored the two-goal advantage just after Columbus cut the lead in the 46th minute through Diego Rossi’s effort, and Miami held on for the win despite Cucho Hernández scoring a penalty later in the second half.

“I am happy. Happy for this group. I think I told you at the beginning of the year, we knew that this was a group to fight for this,” Messi said in a post-game interview with Apple TV.

“We took charge from the beginning, we had the players to do this. I am happy to secure the first objective, and we’re thinking of the next (one),” he added.

The victory comes not long after Messi spent more than three months away from action with Miami due to injury and national team duty, returning to the pitch on September 15. This year, he has tallied 17 goals and 15 assists in just 17 games for the team.

In finishing top of the regular-season table, Miami has secured home-field advantage in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

The club needs to win its remaining two league matches if it is to beat the New England Revolution’s MLS-record 73 points from the 2021 season.

But beyond that, Miami’s sights will surely be set on the MLS Cup.

“So proud to see our players lift the Supporters Shield after a great win in Columbus,” Miami co-owner and former England international David Beckham wrote on Instagram.

“Another amazing achievement in the history of this football club and so happy to bring this trophy to the best fans in the League. Now we go again and onto the next one.”

