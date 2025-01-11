Gaël Monfils becomes oldest ever winner of an ATP Tour title, surpassing Roger Federer

By Issy Ronald, CNN

(CNN) — French tennis star Gaël Monfils became the oldest ever player to claim an ATP Tour singles title when he won the ASB Classic in Auckland on Saturday, surpassing the previous record set by Roger Federer in 2019.

The 38-year-old won the ATP 250 tournament after defeating Belgium’s Zizou Bergs 6-3 6-4 in the final to claim his 13th tour-level title.

“It means a lot (to win). Age is a number,” said Monfils in his on-court interview afterwards. “But we keep working. I keep believing that I can play high-quality tennis and I have been showing it this week so I am very happy.

“(My first title) was 20 years ago. I still have the passion to play tennis. I feel I’m still striking the ball very well. Hopefully, many more to come.”

At 38 years and four months, Monfils is two months older than Federer was when he won in Basel six years ago.

The world No. 52 has been a mainstay on the ATP Tour for more than two decades, winning his first title in 2005 and reaching a career high ranking of world No. 6 in 2016.

He broke Bergs at the first attempt on Saturday when the Belgian caught the net tape with a wayward forehand, and then raced into a 3-0 lead in the first set.

Bergs never really troubled that advantage, his second serve proving so unreliable that he only won 33% of those points, and Monfils wrapped up the set after 48 minutes of play.

Monfils once again broke Bergs early in the second set and clung on to his lead to secure the win.

Both players will now turn their attention to the Australian Open. Monfils will face his 21-year-old compatriot Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard in the first round, while Bergs will play Argentina’s Facundo Díaz Acosta.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.