NFL rescinds $25k fine for Joe Mixon after finding Texans RB didn’t criticize officials and for misattributed quote

(CNN) — The NFL has rescinded a $25,000 fine it issued to Texans running back Joe Mixon after finding that he had not criticized officials following Houston’s playoff defeat to the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

The Texans’ 23-14 loss to the Chiefs in the AFC divisional round saw multiple controversial penalty calls go the way of Kansas City, often extending drives and leading to points.

After the game, the decisions of the officials were a key talking point. And when Mixon was asked about the penalties, he said: “Everybody knows how it is playing up here.”

“You can never leave it into the refs’ hands,” Mixon said, per the Associated Press. “The whole world sees, man, what it is. When it comes down to it, you can never leave it into the refs’ hands. It’s all good, though.”

Shortly after the loss to the Chiefs, Mixon was handed a $25,000 fine, with the NFL refencing a comment made by former Cincinnati Bengals receiver TJ Houshmandzadeh who wrote: “Why play the game if every 50/50 call goes with Chiefs. These officials are (trash) & (biased).”

The post was incorrectly attributed to Mixon, with the running back criticizing the decision on social media afterwards.

“So let me get this straight NFL fines me 25k for something I didn’t even say. Call them out for it, and they response was fine me AGAIN for something that’s not even a violation without even rescinding the first one,” the 28-year-old wrote on X. “Where’s the accountability? Just respect the players.”

But after Mixon appealed the fine and stated his case in a January 30 hearing, the NFL reversed its decision and adjudged that Mixon “did not necessarily publicly criticize the officials,” according to a letter sent from appeals officer Chris Palmer to Mixon which was obtained by ESPN.

“During the appeal hearing, you stated what you meant by your statements referring to the officials,” Palmer wrote. “As you know, statements can be interpreted differently by every individual and it seems like you clearly understand the weight and detriment of public criticism towards officials can be, given how impactful your platform is as a player, which I appreciate.”

Palmer added that the “integrity of the game and its officials is the responsibility of everyone involved in the NFL.”

Although the Texans’ 2024 season ultimately ended in playoff disappointment, it was a largely successful debut season for Mixon in the Lone Star State, as he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 309 yards in 14 games.

