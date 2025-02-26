Ravens GM calls inappropriate sexual misconduct allegations against Justin Tucker ‘serious and concerning’

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — Baltimore Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta called the multiple sexual misconduct allegations leveled against the team’s kicker Justin Tucker “serious” and “concerning” in a Tuesday news conference.

According to the Baltimore Banner, a total of 16 massage therapists have accused Tucker of inappropriate sexual behavior in alleged incidents between 2012 and 2016. Tucker has vehemently denied the allegations.

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday, DeCosta’s comments are the first public statement anyone from the Ravens have made since the allegations were first reported on January 30.

“The amount of allegations are serious and concerning,” DeCosta told reporters. “I think we’re fortunate that the league is doing an investigation. We’ll wait as patiently as we can for as much information as we can. We’ll make our decisions based on that.”

CNN has reached out to the attorneys for both the accusers and Tucker for comment.

In a statement posted on X last month, Tucker said: “I cannot allow false claims to go unchallenged. I cannot be any clearer. These allegations are false and incredibly hurtful to both me and, more importantly, my family.”

When the first allegations were reported in January, the NFL said it took “any allegation seriously” and that it was investigating them. When contacted by CNN after the Banner reported the seven new accusers last week, the NFL said: “The matter remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

According to three of the accusers who spoke to the Banner, the NFL has been in Baltimore recently interviewing them for further information.

DeCosta said that he has met with the league and also spoken to Tucker, but would “keep those comments to myself.”

“I think in this case we’re awaiting as much information as possible,” DeCosta said. “Again, we’re fortunate that the league has come down to Baltimore, met with the league. I believe the league is meeting with other people in Baltimore as well. We’ll wait for the details of that investigation, and we’ll make a decision based on that.”

Later on Tuesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he’d also spoken to Tucker about the allegations.

“The NFL is looking into it,” Harbaugh said. “They’re going to review it, try to gather all the facts, and I’m sure we’ll have an understanding of it at that time. Once there’s an understanding of it, then you have a chance to make some decisions.”

When asked about the accusations, Harbaugh added: “It’s not what you want to wake up and read. It’s not something you want to see … things that are hurtful and harmful to people, painful – there’s too many headlines like that.”

According to the Banner, two spas have banned Tucker from returning because of his behavior.

Tucker’s attorneys told the Banner that Tucker has not been banned from any spas. Additionally, the NFL kicker’s attorneys provided the Banner with a sworn declaration from the owner of one of the spas in question, reportedly saying she never received complaints about him.

In the declaration, the owner also reportedly said: “Based on my conversations with employees of the spa, my understanding is that Mr. Tucker had an excellent reputation among the massage therapists and other employees with whom he interacted.

The Banner’s original report says the first six accusers did not file lawsuits or contact law enforcement and the latest report does not indicate whether the other 10 have done so.

No charges have been filed.

However, the Banner’s newest reporting said that most of the accusers have retained the services of Michael Belsky and Catherine Dickinson of the SBWD Law Firm in Baltimore, who told the outlet that they are “continuing to gather the facts and the chronology of events, in order to see where that leads us.”

Tucker – a 13-year veteran who is known as one of the league’s best place kickers – has previously said in his statement posted on X, in January that he had “never been accused of acting inappropriately in front of a massage therapist or during any massage therapy session… never received any complaints from a massage therapist … and have never been told that I was not welcome at any spa or other place of business.”

“In accusing me of misconduct, the article takes innocuous, or ambiguous, interactions and skews them so out of proportion they are no longer recognizable, and it presents vague insinuations as fact,” Tucker said in a statement posted on X last month. “This is desperate tabloid fodder.”

Tucker won Super Bowl XLVII with the Ravens in 2013 and owns the highest career field goal percentage (89.1%), making him the most accurate kicker in NFL history.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.